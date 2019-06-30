Nancy Bowie

Aug. 5, 1927 - June 12, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

In her 91 years, Nancy Lee Bowie was often described as strong, gracious, smart, independent and pragmatic. She was born in San Francisco, the middle child of Roy and Ann Franks. Her fondest childhood memories were of summers at the family's Russian River cabin and the youth social scene there, sunbathing with her sister Barbara, and riding bikes with her brother Keith. She excelled academically, graduating early from Lincoln High and earning degrees in music and business.

At a YMCA dance in July 1948, Nancy met Afif Tawil, a resident of Jerusalem, Palestine. Because of the violence unfolding there at the time, Afif was never able to return home, and he and Nancy soon married. Nancy's heart was forever changed watching Afif's anguish when he learned the violent fate of relatives unable to flee Palestine, thus beginning her life-long advocacy for peace in the Middle East. Nancy and Afif began their family and moved to the orchard-filled suburbs of Santa Clara Valley, where, in the 60's, Afif opened his own hardware store in Campbell. Nancy worked outside of the home as soon as all four of their children were in school, enjoying a career as a clerk in public agency offices. In 1971, disease took Afif's life too soon, leaving Nancy a young widow trying to maintain a stable home for her teenage children.

Nancy married again in the mid-70s to Herb Bowie, and retired during the marriage. Together they lived a life of travel, always seeking opportunities to bask in the warm sun. They resided in Santa Cruz, where Nancy remained even after the marriage ended in 1989. In the 90s, Nancy found a new love in Don Davis, who joined her at her Scotts Valley home. Sadly, Don's life ended in an accident while he and Nancy were driving their RV in Mexico in 1999. Nancy healed physically, but her spirit never fully recovered from everything lost in that tragedy.

For the next 20 years she enjoyed a social lifestyle that included two weekly bridge groups, working the polls on election days, and memberships in the UCSC Lifelong Learners Institute, the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, and the Palestine Israel Action Committee. She was steadfast in her Christianity. She never preached from atop a soapbox, but did influence others to be more practical, compassionate and socially aware by encouraging educated and thoughtful discussions. She read everything she could get her hands on. And, if she had things her way, either ice cream or See's candy would have been part of every meal. Her presence is already missed tremendously.

Nancy is survived by her four children Catherine Pickerrell, Lawrence Tawil, Susan Rose, and a third daughter; her grandchildren Marcy (and Steve) Brenkwitz, Tammy (and Jim) Donahugh, Catrina Ondriezek, Natalie (and Brian) Guiliano, Jeffrey Rose, Sherry (and Antone) Drinkard, and Steven Rose; six great-grandchildren; niece Linda Clelland, and other dear relatives from the Nasr and Franks families.

The family wishes to thank Valley Haven Assisted Living and Hospice of Santa Cruz for their excellent care of Nancy during her last years and days. A private memorial service will be held July 21. Friends wishing to attend are encouraged to contact the family or send a note to Nancy's Scotts Valley home.





View the online memorial for Nancy Bowie Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 30, 2019 View the Enhanced Obituary