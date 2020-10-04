1/1
Nancy Jean Whitman
1953 - 2020
Jul. 22, 1953-Sept. 29, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Nancy Jean Whitman passed away on September 29, 2020 in Aptos, California at age 67. She was born on July 22, 1953 to Robert and La Rena Dias. Nancy was born in Santa Clara and became a life long Santa Cruz County resident.
Nancy graduated from Harbor High School and attended during the school's opening year. She worked for Karon Properties and assisted Tom Brezsny while opening her own successful business Nokaja Services. She enjoyed bowling and having fun especially with friends and family. She was a member of the Women's International Bowling Conference and a long standing member of Santa Cruz Surf Bowl and Felton Bowl. Nancy is survived by her husband William Robert Whitman; sons Dennis Rush, Nathan Rush; daughter Michelle Doucette; daughters-in-law Heather Rush and Deana Rush; grandsons Jacob Rush, Kaleob Rush, Nolan Rush, and Bishop Rush, and Dustin Doucette; granddaughters Kaia Myall and Taylr Myall. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Harold Dias. There will be an Open-House Memorial on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at the residence of William Whitman, 210 Monte Vista Drive, Aptos, CA 95003.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
William Whitman
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
