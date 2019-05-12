Nancy Krantz

January, 17, 1933 - April 28, 2019

Santa Cruz

Nancy Krantz was surrounded by her beloved family when she passed away Sunday, April 28th due to heart failure.

Nancy was born in Berkley, California on January 17, 1933 to Andrew O'Brien and Elsie Dabelich-O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Andrew Joseph O'Brien and George Dabelich O'Brien.

After graduating from Cal Berkeley, Nancy moved to San Francisco and lived at the Parkview Guest House. There she met many of her lifelong friends as well as her future husband, Dean Hackett, whom she would marry in 1957.

Nancy was a lifelong Democrat and Union supporter. She loyally worked at her local voting precinct on most election days. She was proud of her Santa Cruz roots and that her Great Grandchildren represent the 6th generation of the Dabelich-O'Brien family to live in Santa Cruz. Nancy's father and his brothers, ran the Walnut Avenue Bakery from 1908-1920. Her grandfather, George Dabelich, owned several restaurants in the area from 1893 – 1918 including Dabelich's on Pacific Avenue. Additionally, two of Nancy's aunts were local area music teachers in from 1920's to the 1940's.

In 1995, Nancy married Don Krantz, they spent many happy years together traveling and exploring Santa Cruz County until Don passed away in 2000.

Nancy enjoyed, walking her dog Mo, going on walks and to the movies with her friends, attending the symphony and taking classes through UCSC Lifelong Learners program. Nancy also enjoyed volunteering with Hospice and at Rancho Del Oso State Park, but she was at her happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

Nancy is survived by her twin daughters Elise Johnson and Denise Fosburgh, Denise's husband Bob Fosburgh, her grandchildren Emily and Mike Simpson, Steven Johnson, Sarah and Paul Winn and Caitlyn and Josh Williams; great grandchildren Jack, Mallory, Bennett, Declan, Wyatt and Nora, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

"Life has to end. Love doesn't" - Mitch Albion

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd at the Scotts Valley Senior Center from 2-4pm

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Dr. Scotts Valley, CA. 95066





