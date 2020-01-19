|
|
Nancy Minch
July, 28 1930 - January 12, 2020
Aptos
Nancy Marr Minch age 89 peacefully passed away January 12 at Dominican Hospital surrounded by her sons Jeff and John and daughter-in-law Kerry. She leaves behind her two sons, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; Neil, Ryan, and Lauren and Liam, Maddie, Penny, and Sunny. Nancy was loved by her family and many friends both human and furry four-legged. Contributions can be made in her name to ASPCA of Santa Cruz. There will be no memorial service per her request.
View the online memorial for Nancy Minch
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020