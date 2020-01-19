Home

Nancy Minch


1930 - 2020
Nancy Minch
July, 28 1930 - January 12, 2020
Aptos
Nancy Marr Minch age 89 peacefully passed away January 12 at Dominican Hospital surrounded by her sons Jeff and John and daughter-in-law Kerry. She leaves behind her two sons, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; Neil, Ryan, and Lauren and Liam, Maddie, Penny, and Sunny. Nancy was loved by her family and many friends both human and furry four-legged. Contributions can be made in her name to ASPCA of Santa Cruz. There will be no memorial service per her request.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
