Nathan Welch Stockard
Oct. 12, 1951 - May 31, 2019
Santa Cruz
A gifted artist, writer, and musician, Nate will also be remembered for his compassion, wit, iconic style, and sense of humor that delighted friends and family alike. He was born in Portland Oregon to Caswell Stockard, Jr. (d.1983) of San Jose and Elizabeth Stockard (d.2016) of La Selva Beach. A graduate of Prospect High, Nate earned a B.A. in English from SJSU and an MFA from USC. Nate went on to work at several valley companies in technical writing, illustration, and graphic design. At the time of his death Nathan was retired and living in Santa Cruz, a town he loved. He is survived by brother Clark Stockard, sisters Janice Stockard & Sally Ashton(Frank) all of the Bay Area, a niece, nephews, life-long friends, and extended family.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 8, 2019