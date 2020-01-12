|
|
Neal Meshon
Oct 11, 1948 - Jan 2, 2020
Santa Cruz & Watsonville
Neal died of natural causes in his home at 71 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Max & Hennie Meshon, Neal graduated from Lower Merion HS in the Philly suburbs. He attended Antioch College in OH and Lone Mountain College.
Neal came to California for the Summer of Love and never left his beloved adopted state. He spent decades in Santa Cruz before a recent move to Watsonville. Neal was a man of many talents: an accomplished writer, poet, artist and pianist. His passions were literature, philosophy, music, musical theater and art.
Neal is survived by his sister Karen, his brothers Alan & Jan, nephew/nieces Aaron, Hannah & Deena and grandnieces/nephews Sara, Aki, Emily & Daniel. A private celebration of Neal's life is planned for family and close friends. Donations in his honor can be made to ASPCA.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020