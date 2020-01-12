Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Meshon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Meshon


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal Meshon Obituary
Neal Meshon
Oct 11, 1948 - Jan 2, 2020
Santa Cruz & Watsonville
Neal died of natural causes in his home at 71 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Max & Hennie Meshon, Neal graduated from Lower Merion HS in the Philly suburbs. He attended Antioch College in OH and Lone Mountain College.
Neal came to California for the Summer of Love and never left his beloved adopted state. He spent decades in Santa Cruz before a recent move to Watsonville. Neal was a man of many talents: an accomplished writer, poet, artist and pianist. His passions were literature, philosophy, music, musical theater and art.
Neal is survived by his sister Karen, his brothers Alan & Jan, nephew/nieces Aaron, Hannah & Deena and grandnieces/nephews Sara, Aki, Emily & Daniel. A private celebration of Neal's life is planned for family and close friends. Donations in his honor can be made to ASPCA.


View the online memorial for Neal Meshon
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -