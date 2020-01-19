|
Neal Thomas Ward
October 24, 1994 - September 23, 2019
Our son Neal Thomas Ward passed away unexpectedly on September twenty-third of this past year. He entered our lives on the 24th day of October 1994 and began a life that took him from being a cute, charming youngster to an equally charming, intelligent and thoughtful young man.
In an unfairly short span approaching just 25 years, he was a loving and caring brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend to many. From birth he shared a powerful and tight bond with his older brother Jonathan that helped them both negotiate their way through their teen years into adulthood. They were best friends, and to those who knew them, an inseparable and legendary duo.
He was a joy for us, and we had the privilege of watching him as he grew into a young man with a heart of gold, an incisive wit and a strong intellect. Within him burned a natural instinct to question and challenge ideas and norms.
He loved, and held in the highest regard, his parents and family, and his many friends.
We are so proud of and blessed by all of his friends and the love they showed Neal, and the continuing love and support they show to us and to each other. We know they miss him as much as we do.
Neal grew up in Concord, attending Westwood Elementary, Pine Hollow Middle School and Clayton Valley High School into the eleventh grade, when he relocated to Santa Cruz to finish high school at the Yes School, a small sober charter school. The Yes School was where he really started to thrive - wonderful teachers, making new friends, and learning about growing up.
Santa Cruz became his home base, where he attended Cabrillo College and then UC Santa Cruz. He loved academia and the new ideas and ways of thinking to which he was exposed. He adopted Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz adopted him. We are grateful to, and for, the Yes School, Market House, and everyone who loved Neal and was loved by him.
We are terribly devastated to lose Neal, but proud and lucky that we were able to share his life as long as we did.
Neal is survived by his parents Karen and Robert, his brother Jonathan, his grandpa Jack and grandma Dot, aunts Dana, Mary, Janet and Cindy and uncles Paul, John and Dean. And Daisy and Dixie, who miss him terribly.
There will be an event to celebrate Neal's life from 4 to 7 p.m. on January 26 at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, Pavilion Room at 320 Civic Dr., Pleasant Hill. We welcome everyone who knew and loved Neal to attend and celebrate with us.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: janussc.org or organizations that benefit young people struggling with addiction.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020