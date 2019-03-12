Services Celebration of Life Resources More Obituaries for Nellie Yung-Weeks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nellie Yung-Weeks

November 21, 1950 - February 17, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Nellie Yung-Weeks passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on February 17, 2019 at the age of 68. She was a talented artist and a loving, funny, and thoughtful wife, mother, and friend.

Nellie was born Yuen Kai Yung on November 21st, 1950 in Hong Kong to Koon Man Yung and Joanna Szeto. She was the third of their four children. Her parents had moved to Hong Kong from southern China just before her birth, fleeing the revolution. In 1958 Nellie and her family relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii for a brief time before moving to Carmel, New York--a small town Nellie always remembered fondly. She enjoyed rowing a boat her father made for her in the lake near their home, sketching as a young artist, playing in the snow, and cheerleading in high school.

In 1968, Nellie began college at Syracuse University, pursuing a bachelor's of fine art. There, she honed her creative spirit, experimenting with oil paints, pen and ink, acrylic, and watercolors. However, due to her strong love of family, she left the program in 1970 and followed her parents and siblings to San Jose, California. The way Nellie tells it, she went to visit her sister Mabel, who informed her that, "everyone had moved to San Jose." She replied, "I don't know where that is, but I'm going to go there."

Nellie flourished in California. She finished her degree at San Jose State University and established herself as an artist, community member, wife and mother. In June of 1980, she met the love of her life, Bill Weeks, in Berkeley, where Bill was pursuing a master's degree in electrical engineering. Their bond was instantaneous; the first night they met, they stayed up talking through sunrise. (Bill might say Nellie didn't stop talking since.) As an artist and an engineer, they had few hobbies in common, but felt a deep moral and spiritual connection from the start. They remained life partners until Nellie's death.

In 1981, the two moved to Menlo Park, where Nellie continued freelance art work, started her watercolor portfolio, and did illustrations for Acurex in Sunnyvale, while Bill worked as an engineer on research projects at SRI. Nellie and Bill married in 1984. Their first daughter, Alicia (named after Bill's mother) was born the following year. Their second daughter, Terra (named after the Earth) was born in 1990. In 1987 they moved to Mountain View and then in 1994 the family settled in Santa Cruz, California.

Nellie was very active in the school communities of Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Santa Cruz. She excelled at organizing events for students, families, and school fundraising. Particularly, she believed that all children should be able to access the outdoors and helped raise funds so every 6th grade student at Westlake Elementary could attend outdoor education camp. As a Girl Scout leader, she taught her troop to camp with only a tarp and minimal belongings, demonstrating that expensive equipment is not a prerequisite to enjoy nature. She developed Westlake's Life Lab school garden program, educating students about food systems and urban gardening. Several years ago Nellie became a docent at the UCSC farm and enjoyed giving tours and explaining organic farming to visitors from around the world.

In addition to gardening, her many passions included spending time with family and friends, giving life advice, laughing with (and at) her children, knitting (mostly straight) garments, and, perhaps most of all, gathering information about her large extended family and piecing together the family history. In recent years, Nellie found her love of printmaking and solar etching with artist communities in Palo Alto and Carmel Valley. Her most recent work includes a series of endangered animal species in North America.

Nellie is survived by Bill Weeks, her best friend and companion of 39 years, her daughters Alicia and Terra, sister Jeannette Nelson, brother Ray Yung, sisters-in-law Mary Jo Yung and Lucy Weeks, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and two grand-dogs, Kepler and Wednesday. She was predeceased by her parents Koon Man Yung and Joanna Szeto, step-father Mo Cheng and sister Mabel Bialson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nellie's name to the Center for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems - aka the UCSC Farm: (https://casfs.ucsc.edu/about/support-casfs/index.html) or the Life Lab program: (https://www.lifelab.org/about/support-us). A Celebration of Nellie's Life is planned for March 24th. Please contact the family for more information. If you would like to offer condolences to Nellie's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





