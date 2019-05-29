Dr. Nicholas V. Niven

June 1, 1941 - Apr. 18, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Nick passed peacefully the afternoon of 18-April 2019 amidst the company of his immediate family, due to complications from pneumonia. Born in Los Angeles, the middle of the three children of Robert F. Niven and Barbara (Haskins) Niven. Nick went to school in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and then graduated from Yale as an English major, developing a lifelong interest in reading and writing, prose and poetry. Nick earned his MD in Internal Medicine at UCSF and later moved to San Diego and joined the United States Navy, two years later honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He married Rebecca Allen in San Antonio, Texas, in 1965. Eric was born to Nick and Becky in 1972. The family moved to Santa Cruz in 1975 and joined the newly formed Gastroenterology Santa Cruz where he practiced medicine for forty years. Sarah (Niven) Nielsen was born in 1979. Nick remarried in 1992 to Corinne (Pate) Niven and in 1997 Camille Niven was born. In addition to his three children, "Papa Nick" had five grandchildren – Kelly & Pfeiffer (Eric), who live in Capitola, and Charlotte, Hayes, & Sonny (Sarah), who live in Boulder Creek. He is also survived by his sister Janet Niven of Carmel. Nick loved to garden, especially for tomatoes, and really enjoyed the outdoors. He was a fan of every kind of sport, especially the 49ers and college football. But mostly he was a great dad and granddad.





View the online memorial for Dr. Nicholas V. Niven Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary