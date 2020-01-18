|
Nikki Wilson
March 28 1962-
December 26,2019
Santa Cruz
We are sad to announce that our beloved Nikki Howe, age 57, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Dec 26, 2019, due to complications from non-smoker's lung cancer.
Born on March 28, 1962 in Buffalo, NY, Nikki was the youngest of eight children. At the age of nine, Nikki and family moved to Superior, WI. In 1977 the family again moved, this time to Park Forest, IL. After high school, Nikki joined her three sisters, Julie, Patty, and Mary, in Santa Cruz, CA. It was here she met her husband, Steve Wilson and where her two children, Maggie and Chase, were born and raised.
Nikki received her master's in education at UCSC. She had many interests, and was very community-involved. Nikki was an incredible self-taught painter and her work was beautiful both acrylic and water color. She was totally dedicated to her job as mother and grandmother. Nikki served as a member of the Live Oak Community Alliance (LOCA), the Mental Health Board, and the Live Oak School District Site Council. Up until her passing, Nikki was an active leader of Conversations for Change, a venue for community members to come together and discuss controversial subjects in a way that hears and respects differing opinions.
Nikki and husband Steve operated Cafe Cruz for many years. While Steve ran the kitchen, Nikki managed the day-to-day operations, and created a beautiful physical space with her artistic talent. She also created a wonderful supportive space making sure that both staff and customers felt cared for and valued. Nikki and Steve involved the restaurant in the community, through participation in community events and donations to many local organizations.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Steve Wilson, daughter Maggie Wilson, son Chase Wilson, granddaughter Scarlet, mother Ann Howe, her seven siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
All are welcomed to celebrate Nikki's life at a drop-in memorial, Sunday, January 26, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Cafe Cruz.
We all miss Nikki so much.Everyone that knew her would concur that her warm, loving and caring personality always shined.
She will live forever in all the hearts she touched. In memory of Nikki, we know she would love for you to participate in Conversations for Change, which meets the second Tuesday of each month, 5:15 - 7:30 pm @ the Santa Cruz downtown library.
