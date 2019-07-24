Nilah Merry Chamberlain

Jan. 3, 1937 ~ June 27, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Nilah Merry Chamberlain passed away on June 27, 2019 at Dominican Hospital after several years of chronic illness. She was 82.

She was born January 3, 1937 the daughter of Horace Christie Lownsbery and Nilah May (Brooks) Lownsbery. She grew up in Chicago where she attended local schools and graduated from high school. After leaving Chicago she lived in San Diego, Florida, Costa Mesa and finally settling in Santa Cruz County. She worked as a Vice President for Downey Savings and Loan.

She enjoyed photography, archery, stand-up comedy and painting. She was also an extra in an epispde of "Star Trek: The Next Generation - Q's Jury", "Sister Act II" and "Speechless".

She is survived by her three children, Antoinette Elena Chamberlain, Antonio Joaquin Chamberlain and Lillian Irene Csernica. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Friday July 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with Nilah's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





