1/1
Noreen Teresa Cawley
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen Teresa Cawley
Aug. 29, 1923 - Aug. 21, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Noreen Cawley passed on August 21, 2020 in Watsonville, California at age 96. Noreen was born on August 29, 1923 to Alphonsas and Helen Cusack. She was a native of Limerick, Ireland. Noreen came to America in 1945. She earned a nursing degree at Cabrillo College. She worked and retired as a licensed vocational nurse. Noreen enjoyed gardening, golfing, volunteering, and spending time with her family. She attended Resurrection Church in Aptos, California.
Noreen is survived by her daughter Maura Mounts; her granddaughters Cassandra (David) Rule and Heather (Chris) Neece; sisters Marie Rawson and Martha White; brother Cyril Cusack; great grandchildren Owen Rule and Dalton and Cade Neece along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Noreen is preceded in death by her brothers Donald Cusack and Kevin Cusack and sister Helen Churcher. Visitation will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11am. A webcast of the Funeral Service can be reached at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/944484728. A family Graveside Service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz, California. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America and Alzheimer's Association.


View the online memorial for Noreen Teresa Cawley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved