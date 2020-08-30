Noreen Teresa Cawley
Aug. 29, 1923 - Aug. 21, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Noreen Cawley passed on August 21, 2020 in Watsonville, California at age 96. Noreen was born on August 29, 1923 to Alphonsas and Helen Cusack. She was a native of Limerick, Ireland. Noreen came to America in 1945. She earned a nursing degree at Cabrillo College. She worked and retired as a licensed vocational nurse. Noreen enjoyed gardening, golfing, volunteering, and spending time with her family. She attended Resurrection Church in Aptos, California.
Noreen is survived by her daughter Maura Mounts; her granddaughters Cassandra (David) Rule and Heather (Chris) Neece; sisters Marie Rawson and Martha White; brother Cyril Cusack; great grandchildren Owen Rule and Dalton and Cade Neece along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Noreen is preceded in death by her brothers Donald Cusack and Kevin Cusack and sister Helen Churcher. Visitation will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11am. A webcast of the Funeral Service can be reached at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/944484728
. A family Graveside Service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz, California. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
and Alzheimer's Association
. View the online memorial for Noreen Teresa Cawley