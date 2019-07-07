NORMA B. VOMVOLAKIS

February 12, 1935 ~ June 24, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Norma B. Vomvolakis made her transition on Monday, June 24, 2019 after declining from the effects of dementia for several years. She was born February 12, 1935 in the village of Milette, township of Burton, in McIntosh County, OK to Coy and Dexter Phillips Taylor. Norma moved to Riverdale, CA with her father in 1947. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1952. After high school she worked as a part-time fashion model, as well as a switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone Company. She transferred to Santa Cruz with Bell Telephone in 1954 where at a house party overlooking the Beach Boardwalk and San Lorenzo River she met, fell in love with, and married the man that would be her partner for the next 65 years, Nick Vomvolakis.

Norma was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and caregiver extraordinaire. She treasured her sons—the two lights of her life—supporting them both through their athletic years in baseball, football, track, and martial arts, while at the same time making a warm, comfortable home for her family. Cooking was Norma's main passion, and she loved party planning and entertaining. She was well-known for hosting big Vomvolakis family dinners and summertime BBQ's at their eastside Santa Cruz home, as well as backyard get-togethers for her husband Nick's distance running friends.

After her sons graduated from high school, Norma worked as Office Manager at Orchard Supply Hardware in Capitola for 10 years, receiving an Employee of the Year award during her tenure. During her free time Norma enjoyed golfing with Nick while exploring the western United States by car. Later in life she and Nick enjoyed eating lunch on the cliffs and looking out at ocean around Santa Cruz.

Norma was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Nicholas Vomvolakis. She is survived by her husband, Nick Vomvolakis of Santa Cruz, her son, Chris Vomvolakis and daughter-in-law Shelly Fitzsimmons of Santa Rosa, CA, and her grandchildren, Kaya, Nayelli, and Nikos Vomvolakis of Santa Rosa.

Any kind acts of charity may be made in Norma's name to the Cabrillo College Foundation for the Joe Vomvolakis Scholar-Athlete Scholarship at https://foundation.cabrillo.edu/donate/

