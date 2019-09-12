|
Norma Claudia Kettmann
Oct. 14, 1923 - Sep. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Norma Claudia (Rose) Kettmann left this life September 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Born October 14, 1923, the daughter of Pierce W. Wilcox (GrandDaughter of Frank Wilcox and Mary White of Killarney Ireland) and Antone F. Rose of Azores, Portugal, she is a third generation Californian, raised in San Jose with her predeceased sister Lorraine. She attended San Jose High School. She married her lifelong partner Jack L. Kettmann in 1941 (deceased in 2013.) Together they built Kettmann's Clothing store opened in 1951. They retired in 1978 to the island of Maui, where they made and met many wonderful Hawaiian friends and world travelers. They also spent many vacations in Capitola California with family and friends. She will be remembered by many in Capitola as "Blondie". She loved oil painting, became an avid gardener at the Villages, and proficient with computers, smartphones and iPads playing crosswords with family.
Norma is survived by her three children, John L Kettmann Jr., Mary Ann Olsson and James J. Kettmann. She adored her five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She shared her life and vacation houses with all of her nieces and nephews and in-laws. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th, at St. John Vianney Church at 11:30 am.
Burial to follow at 1 PM at Calgary Cemetery at Alum Rock Avenue and Capitol Avenue. The Family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare givers at The Terraces in Los Gatos for the great care, laughs, and services you gave our loving Mother.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019