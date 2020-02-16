|
Norma H. Baldwin
Nov. 14, 1927 - Feb. 5, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
It is with heavy heart and great sorrow that we report that Norma Baldwin, age 92, passed away on February 5th at Dominican Hospital from complications of congestive heart failure. A native and lifelong Santa Cruzan, she was the beloved wife of the late Richard "Flash" Baldwin and dear, sweet, wonderful mother of Linda Baldwin Kambitsch-Vazquez, Jeanne Baldwin Johnson, Sandy Baldwin Wehrman and Ronnie Baldwin; loving and beloved Grandma to Eric Wehrman, Kristina Kambitsch Bennett, and Nathan, Wes and Sam Johnson; loving mother-in-law to Rodney Johnson and Leticia Baldwin, and loving grandmother-in-law to Cory Bennett, Brittany Pasquini Johnson & Cathy Kern. She was loved by everyone she knew, including childhood friend Silia Zoccoli Previtale, wonderful caregivers Cindy Clarke and Wanda Westin, and kind, caring and generous neighbors Jerry, Jackie and Jaimie Allen. So very many people loved her that we could not possibly list them all here, but know she loved you too. She touched and inspired so many and will be missed so unbelievably much.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation to be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA. A funeral procession will leave the chapel at 1:30 pm and proceed to Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery where a service will be held beginning at 2:00 pm. Norma will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Richard. A Mass will be said for her at a later date.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020