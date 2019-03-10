Norma Jean Patrone

May 8, 1945 – Mar. 5, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Norma Jean Patrone passed away on March 5, 2019 at her Scotts Valley home following a courageous battle with Cancer. She was born on May 8, 1945, the daughter of James Norris Taylor and Ola Marie Taylor. She grew up in Hanford and lived numerous places throughout the Central Valley as her father worked for Standard Oil.

Norma Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who took great pleasure spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed following the California Rodeo Circuit, watching NASCAR and working in her garden.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Edwin "Ed" Patrone; daughters, Sherri Hiles and her husband, Marc and Stephanie Mayer and her husband, Neal; grandchildren, Ashley Baldwin and her husband, Dee and Brandt Hiles and his wife, Rachel; great granddaughters, Kinsley Baldwin and Charlie Jo Baldwin; sister, Barbara Miguel; brother, Mike Taylor and his wife, Lynn. She also leaves one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James N Taylor and mother, Ola M. Taylor.

Private services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to the , 945 S Main St, Ste 201,

Salinas, CA 93901 or https://donate3.cancer.org.





