Norma Jo Destaillats

Dec. 27, 1934 - Feb. 15, 2019

Santa Cruz

Norma Jo Destaillats, a longtime resident of Santa Cruz, died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Santa Cruz. Norma was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Sidney and Agnes Sprouse on December 27, 1934. The family moved to Soquel when Norma was a young child. She had fond memories of Sunday night fried chicken dinners at her grandmother's house while growing up. She attended Soquel Elementary School then went on to attend Holy Cross High School in Santa Cruz. It was there that she met her future husband Eddie Destaillats. After graduating from Holy Cross in 1953, Norma went on to attend San Jose State University. In addition, she worked for a number of years at the Santa Cruz Sentinel in the circulation department. On July 14, 1957, Bastille Day, Eddie and Norma got married at Holy Cross Church and went on to have 3 children, Sidnee, David, and Jon.

Along with raising a family, Norma worked with her husband managing the family business, the Santa Cruz French Laundry on Pacific Ave., for over 30 years. When she wasn't too busy with family and work, Norma enjoyed going to movies, antiquing, gardening, playing scrabble, working on cyphers, shopping, and playing tennis (Norma always won!) In addition, she had a terrific collection of miniature Eiffel Towers and decorative ceramic pigs. A great source of enjoyment for Norma was taking road trips with her daughter, especially to Palm Springs. They would lie in the 100 degree sun by the pool, play tennis, shop till they dropped, and then finish the day with a movie.

Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edmund J. Destaillats, as well as her sister Sylva Becker, her three children Sidnee Destaillats-Brown (Justin), David Destaillats, and Jon Destaillats, along with her four grandchildren, Simone Brown, Monique Brown, Luke Brown, and Courtney Destaillats, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The family would like to thank all of Norma's doctors, Dominican and Monterey Peninsula hospitals, Pacific Coast Manor, Brookdale of Scotts Valley, and Hospice for their care. Norma's wishes were to be cremated and the ashes to be placed in an Eiffel Tower bottle, and placed on her daughter's table whenever the family gets together so she can be with them. Her granddaughter, Simone, will be honeymooning in Paris in August in memory of her grandmother, 'Nonnie'.

We love you Nonnie and always will! "Buddies until the end, and 'Laissez le bon temps rouler'"!

No services will be held. The family will celebrate Norma's life with a French Luncheon for family and close friends at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to the and the , or any .





