Norman Andrew Bonner
Aug. 3, 1920 - Mar. 27, 2019
San Francisco-Livermore-Santa Cruz
Norman Andrew Bonner passed away after a very short illness following a stroke on March 27, 2019 at the age of 98 at Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz.
He was born in San Francisco on August 3, 1920, the only child of Alfred William Bonner from Belfast, Ireland and Nathalia Marie Lundstrom from Oakville. He grew up in the upper Mission District, on the corner of Cumberland and Sanchez Streets. His father came from Ireland aboard the SS Labrador as a child and was a member of the original Teamsters Union, owning and driving a horse drawn laundry wagon in the City with his father, until the '06 earthquake. Later on he became a mechanic for People's Bakery and eventually bought his own shop on Eddy St). Norman's mother was one of the first female bookkeepers in the Bay Area, working for an Oakland shipping company.
Norman graduated from Lick-Wilmerding High School in 1937, received his BS in Chemistry in 1942 from UC Berkeley (where he met his beloved wife of 63 years, Adela Hurni, from Hughson, California). He received his BS and PhD in Chemistry from Princeton in 1944-45. He was then hired to work for the secret Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, where Adela joined him. World War II ended shortly after. They were married in Santa Fe on September 8, 1945. Following their time in New Mexico, Norman taught chemistry at Washington University in St Louis where their daughter was born, and at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. In 1953, they returned home to California, and Norman spent the rest of his career as a research scientist at Lawrence Livermore (Radiation) Laboratory.
He and Adela both went back to school and earned their licenses as marriage and family counselors and they also had their own counseling practice.
Norman started hiking with his family in Yosemite when he was five, and his deep love for the Sierras stayed with him for the rest of his life. A dedicated member of the local Hill Hikers group, he enjoyed all of the challenging hiking trails in the area, and as he got a bit slower, one of his favorite places to hike was on the trails of Del Valle where his daughter rode as a child.
Norman and Adela travelled the world, including many trips to Europe, Tahiti and the Hawaiian Islands. In his lifetime Norman travelled from the top of the world to the bottom…from the Arctic Circle near Svalbard, Norway to Patagonia at the southern tip of Chile. In 1984 he hiked the Annapurna Sanctuary trek in the Himalayas with his daughter Eleanor and son-in-law Richard Anderson.
Following Adela's devastating death from complications from dementia, Norman and long-time friend, Shirley Miramontes Brown, reconnected on a hiking trip in Tuolumne Meadows , and went on to spend the remaining 11 years of Norman's life happily together. Norman and Shirley travelled through the Panama Canal, and to both the Arctic and the Sea of Cortez to see the whales, and it was with Shirley and a group of their friends that Norman celebrated his 89th birthday hiking in the Swiss Alps. Every summer they continued to return to Yosemite and Tuolumne Meadows together.
Norman and Shirley moved to Santa Cruz in 2017 to be closer to their families.
The words most often used to describe Norman by all who knew him were "brilliant, kind, gentle, funny and fair".
Norman is survived by his daughter Eleanor and son-in-law Richard Anderson; his partner, best friend and loving companion, Shirley Miramontes Brown; his "adopted" daughter Rachel Fatoohi; "borrowed" daughters Deidre Gauldiger and Robin Pepper (Shirley's daughters), and Maureen Volponi and Jacky Poulsen; nieces Susan Hurni Nelson, Jane Hurni Besch and Charlotte Hurni Erickson, cousin Margee McCafferty, numerous Lundstrom and Bonner cousins, and all of Shirley's extended, loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Adela Hurni Bonner.
The family would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, Dr. Adam Yarme; all the kind and patient folks, both staff and residents, at Sunshine Villa; the amazingly dedicated ladies from Florence Kuo's Home Care agency and everyone from Hospice of Santa Cruz (with a special hug of gratitude to Kirstin Oehler) and another to the amazing "Four Musketeers" from the Hill Hikers, Jacky Poulsen, Nancy Rodrigue, and Werner and Sonja Schlapfer, who came to see him and lit Norman up with laughter and grins the day before he stepped onto the next trail in this circle of life). He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19 at the family home in Livermore. (RSVP [email protected],com) Arrangements were under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express your condolences or share a memory with Norman's family, please visit www.pacificgardenchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, light a candle in his honor wherever you may be. Or contributions can be made to: The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Regional Parks Foundation, Guide Dogs for the Blind, or any group close to your heart.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019