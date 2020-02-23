|
Numeriana Cabahug Neiss
Jul. 5, 1938-Feb. 7, 2020
Santa Cruz
Numeriana Cabahug Neiss passed away peacefully in Santa Cruz on Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 81 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Ormoc City in the Philippines, the youngest child of Aniceto and Leonarda Cabahug. After graduating fom St. Peter's College she worked in the family's shipbuilding business. In 1976 she married an American, Arthur Neiss in Quezon City and moved to Santa Cruz, California. They lived happily in Capitola until Arthur's death in 1987. Numer continued to enjoy her relationship with his children, Jeff Neiss and Nancy Lingemann (John) and their children Aaron and Reyna. In 1994 Numeriana adopted a son, Ireneo, from the Philippines, and a few years ago, she became a grandmother to Chloe, the child of Ireneo and Merlee. Numer is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, who remember her well. She always enjoyed keeping busy, and was employed for some time at Orchard Supply Hardware, where customers may remember her beautiful, friendly smile. She was particularly fond of gardening, dancing with her friends and taking long walks to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, until Alzheimer's disease made her activities impossible. Her Santa Cruz family wishes to thank her caregivers in her home over the years, and they are also thankful to Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their unwavering support. A private celebration of her life is planned in March.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020