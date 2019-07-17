Oliverio C. Valdes

Apr. 22, 1947 – July 11, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Oliverio C. Valdes passed away July 11, 2019 at Dominican Hospital. He was 72. Oliverio was born April 22, 1947 in Zinapecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico, the eldest son of six children of Pablo Valdez Canizal and Esperanza Contreras Marin. He grew up in Zinapecuaro and immigrated to the United States in 1965 moving to Oxnard, California. He eventually made his way into northern California first to Pescadero where he worked for Campbells Mushroom Farm. He then moved to Redwood City and finally to Santa Cruz where he worked for Big Creek Lumber Company for 15 years and San Lorenzo Lumber for 25 years. He made many enduring friendships with his co-workers. Oliverio attended Sequoia Automotive Institute.

He was a very social person, he loved spending time with his family and meeting new people. He enjoyed being outdoors, going on hikes with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very caring and generous soul. As the eldest son, he came to the United States for work to help put his younger siblings through college. He was a devout Jehovah Witness, regularly participating in door to door evangelism.

He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Lemus; his three children, Jessica Dixon and her husband Richard, Joshua Valdes and his wife Joanna and Oliverio Valdez and his partner Vanessa Quintero; five siblings, Edgar Valdez, Temo Valdes, Lupe Alvarez, Carmela Valdez and Pablo Valdez; He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, and Matthew Valdes, Mark O'Dell and his partner Janelle Stone, Sherra Dixon, Zoe Miller, Melanie, Alicia, Ignacio and Leila Valdez; great granddaughter, Hadassah Stone and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife, Mary Camarlinghi.

Services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, Ca. on Friday July 19, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at Benito & Azzaro on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. To express your condolences or share a memory with Oliverio's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





