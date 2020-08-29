1/1
Othel Alvin "Al" Hopson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Othel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Othel Alvin "Al" Hopson
Feb. 3, 1925 - Aug. 23, 2020
Watsonville
Othel Alvin "Al" Hopson passed away in Santa Cruz, California on August 23, 2020. Born in Arkansas in 1925, he joined the US Army Air Corp (Air Force) in 1943 and was stationed in Emporia, Kansas where he met and married his sweetheart, Marian Fleeker. They spent 75 years together before her passing in May of this year. During his military service, he served in Germany in WWII and flew in 7 missions. After leaving the service, he was hired by the United States Postal Service in 1948. He started his career as a clerk and retired in 1980 as a Superintendent of Postal Operations at the Watsonville Post Office. He was a very active bowler with multiple 300 games under his belt. He held many positions in the league for decades. He was very active in the American Legion and VFW. He held many Local and State positions for the American Legion and the VFW. He was awarded the honor of being Veteran of the Year by the California State Legislature in 2013 and was chosen to participate in the Honor Flight Bay Area trip to Washington, DC in 2015. He was huge S.F. Giants and 49er fan. He never missed watching or listening to their games. When the Watsonville Wildcat High School football and basketball games were broadcast on KOMY radio station, he was statistician. He loved to play Bingo and he and Marian spent many Friday nights at the St. Francis Bingo. He is survived by his son, Tom (DeeDee), Tina (widow of Richard), granddaughters Jennifer (Oscar) Alaniz, Maggie and Molly Hopson and one great granddaughter Ava Alaniz. He was preceded in death by his wife Marian and son Richard. Any kind acts of charity can be made in his honor to the American Legion, 214 Center Street, Watsonville, CA 95076. He will be laid to rest at a small graveside service on September 9th, 2020 at 11:00am at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees are required to maintain social distancing and wear masks.


View the online memorial for Othel Alvin "Al" Hopson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pajaro Valley Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved