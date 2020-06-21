Pamela Carrier
Aug. 3,1947- June 14, 2020
Soquel
Pamela Dianne Carrier, 72, a longtime resident of Northern California and the Central California Coast, died June 14, 2020, in Soquel, California. A daughter of Lester L. "Pat" Carrier and Dorothy Louise (née White) Carrier, Pam was born in Norwich, NY on August 3, 1947. A proud member of the Sherburne Central School concert, marching and pep bands, Pam earned her high school diploma from Sherburne Central School in June 1964 and her secretarial diploma from Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse, NY in August 1965. A naive and free spirit, Pam got on the Greyhound bus in Syracuse in September 1965 and got off in San Francisco a few days later. She married James Wayne "Jim" Stott, formerly of Norwich, NY, in Reno, NV on September 5, 1981. Pam is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, (aka "Sweetheart-Darling") Jim Stott of Soquel, CA, her much-loved son, Theon Adam (Annette) Carrier and grandchildren, Zora E. and Quinn A. Carrier of Phoenix, AZ, her siblings Bonnie L. Carrier of Norwich, NY and Vickie A. (née Carrier) Wood of Myrtle Beach, SC, and her sister-in-law Patricia "Pat" (née Stott) (Joe) Annesi of Naples, NY. Also surviving are many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. At Pam's request, no public service will be held. Her family has asked that, if desired, donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Homeboy Industries, or Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County.
View the online memorial for Pamela Carrier
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.