Paris McMurphy
Nov. 5, 1961 - Jan. 19, 2017
Los Banos, CA
Paris Suzette McMurphy was born in Santa Cruz, CA on November 5th, 1961 to the late Anne Isabel Harrell and Frederick Austin Hall. She is preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Kelly-Silva and brother, Ronald Hall. She is survived by her husband, Alan McMurphy, and their two daughters, Crystyl and Candace McMurphy, as well as her brother, Frederick Jerome Hall.
In life, Paris was an enthusiastic woman who adored cooking, shopping and fashion. She enjoyed spending time with her Cocker Spaniel, A.J., and decorating for holidays. Paris made her career as a real estate agent, which she was highly passionate about. She adored music, gardening and going on trips with her family. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories and joy with her beloved family members and friends.
Please join us in laying her to rest on September 25 at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, located at 2271 7th Avenue in Santa Cruz, CA.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 25, 2020.
