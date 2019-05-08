Pat Parsons

1927 - 2019

Santa Cruz

Doris Patricia Parsons passed away on April 24, 2019 following a slow decline in health and memory. Although Pat had memory loss, she never lost her humor, kindness and connection to others.

Pat was born in Bronx, New York to Arthur and Mary Jones and had one beloved brother, Bob Jones. She moved to California at age 40 and returned to college, becoming a Speech Language Pathologist and Deaf Education Teacher. Pat loved teaching, both children and adults, and continued working into her 80's. She was a founding and long time member of the Silicon Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America, providing support, education and outreach for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals. Pat made many lifelong friends from among her students and professional peers.

Pat had an avid enthusiasm for all her activities. She had a fun-loving spirit and an ardent commitment to family. Pat will be sorely missed by family and friends.

A celebration of Pat is planned for July 27, 2019. Contact Deborah Homan Still at [email protected] for additional information.

Sincere thanks to the staff of Rachelle's Home, Inc. and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for two years of loving care and attention.





