Patricia Ann Klein
September 12, 1949 - May 12, 2020
Resident of La Selva Beach
Pat Klein, mother of all, accomplished educator, and true matriarch, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 70.
It was nearly impossible to write this obituary because we don't think any configuration of words could come close to honoring our mom - but we will try.
Where do we start? She was born in Pittsburgh, California to late parents Jessie and Robert Redfern on September 12, 1949. She was second to oldest, with siblings Roberta, Janus, and Robert. At the young age of 19, Pat married her husband of 52 years, Chris Klein. Together they raised their 3 children and 2 grandchildren. She was a vital mother figure and influencer to all her grandchildren. So full of life, she blessed us with her witty humor and spunky personality.
Pat had the ability to give those around her the confidence and self assurance that they could accomplish anything. She was infamous for taking on others' problems as her own... never for recognition, but purely out of unconditional love. She was the most altruistic person; she left a huge impact on those that crossed her path. Nearly everyone that has been blessed to have Pat Klein in their life, can agree with the statement 'she was like a mother to me.'
Recognizing an individual's rare traits and helping develop their character was Pat's superpower. She had a knack for making you feel special and irreplaceable. She taught both her family and students that our unique qualities are our biggest assets and we should use them to make the world a better place. Pat's passion was to care for others. She never let a child go hungry, even if that meant she would. Being generous was a no brainer for Pat. She would spend her paychecks towards the health of her students, whether it was clothes to keep them warm or food to keep their stomachs full. Every piece of Pat was compassionate, selfless, and honest.
Pat's strength was exceptional. Her faith in God's plan remained consistent even during her battle with cancer. She taught her family how to face life head on, trusting in the Lord, and to always PERSEVERE. She assured us that Jesus was holding her hand and that she was in peace.
We will always have her wise words to carry us through until we meet again in heaven.
It is not lost on her family that she passed on her granddaughter's birthday, so instead of being sad on that day, we will be celebrating life. This can only be viewed as her final selfless act. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, 3 children, and 9 grandchildren, three surviving siblings, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.
In lieu of sending flowers or gifts of any sort to the family, we ask that you donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County. Please donate here: https://www.giveffect.com/checkout/4360
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 17, 2020.