I would like to say that PattyIt was my cousin I called her Patty a lot of people called her Pat .She was so beautiful inside and out The best mother and grandmother ever. And the best wife as well.She was unselfish, and kind to everybody. I will miss her dearly. I my heart and prayers go out to her children, her grandchildren and her dear husband Chris. Theres no doubt my mind that she is up in heaven, and she will watch over her loved ones forever. And be with them and guide them through life

Laura Redfern

