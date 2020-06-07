Patricia Ann (Pat) McCulloughDec. 30, 1931 - June 4, 2020Resident of Santa CruzPat was born in San Francisco and adopted as a newborn by her parents Vera and Edmund Radford. They lived in Santa Cruz until she was four years old at which time her parents divorced.Pat and her mother went to live with her grandparents in Humboldt County in northern California. This was real "country living". Pat went to a one room schoolhouse until she was in the seventh grade. At this point the family moved back to Santa Cruz. Pat went to Mission Hill School and Santa Cruz High School where she graduated in 1948.When she was in High School, Pat worked at a restaurant on the end of the wharf where she met her furture husband, Gordon MCullough, who worked in a fish market. They married in 1949 and had 46 happy years toether until he died in 1995.When the chldren were still small they bought their first home on Almar Ave on the Westside of Santa Cruz. There they had many happy Christmases, birthday celebrations, Sunday suppers, bible studies and other fun family times. Pat continued to live in this home for 62 years until she moved to La Posada Retirement home. She lived there for 2 1/2 years and then moved in with her daughter, Kathy, who took care of her until her last days.When the children got a little older, Pat decided she wanted to go to college. She started at Cabrillo College and after graduating there went on to Bethany Bible College in Scotts Valley. She graduated from there in 1971 with a degree in Religious Studies. She was gifted as a bible teacher and taught many children's groups, women's bible studies and even preached on occasion. She was active in Women's Aglow, serving as their bible study coordinator for several years.She also worked as an antique dealer and had a space in a shop in Soquel for 13 years. This was great fun for her, you could find her hanging out at garage sales and the flea market most Saturdays.She attended Harbor Light Church for many years where she had lots of good times and had many friends.She was proceeded in death by her husband, Gordon McCullough and her son Kenneth MCullough. She is survived by her son, Casey MCullough and his wife Kim of Oro Valley, Arizona, daughters Katherine McCullough-Freeman of Santa Cruz and Carolyn McCullough of Daytona Beach, Florida. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.Her ashes will be scattered at sea. A memorial service will be planned in the furture when we can all get toether and hug and don't have to wear facemasks due to the Corona Virus.