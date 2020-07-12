1/1
Patricia Anne Muhly De Vargas
1947 - 2020
Patricia Anne Muhly de Vargas
6/12/1947 ~ 7/6/2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Fondly called Pam by her immediate family, Pat by her fellow students in school, and Patricia by everyone else, Pam peacefully passed away on July 6th 2020 from natural causes.
Born on June 12th 1947 in Berkeley, California, Pam attended elementary school in Visalia and Bakersfield before settling with her family in Santa Cruz in 1960 where she attended Mission Hill Junior High School and graduated from Santa Cruz High in 1965. One of her summer jobs was dishing up burgers and fries at the Castle Beach burger joint. She went on to San Jose State University where she earned her bachelors degree in education as well as her teaching credential. Pam started her career teaching high school art in Gilroy and taught in elementary schools for the better part of her career, mostly to ESL students, as she was very proficient in Spanish.
Always committed to helping improve the lives of disenfranchised and impoverished people and correcting social injustices, she marched with Cesar Chavez in Delano in support of the UFW and the grape workers while she was in college, and worked to end the war in Viet Nam, joining other campus anti-war groups marching for peace. She was active in the formation of the Santa Cruz Sister Cities project with Jinotepe, Nicaragua, and worked tirelessly to bring medicines and educational material to impoverished people there. She taught school for many years in Nicaragua under the most difficult situations.
Pam was a naturally gifted artist who won many art competitions throughout her younger years. This artistic talent was one of her greatest tools which she utilized to educate her students.
She spent many years living in Nicaragua with her husband Martin and his family.
Pam was predeceased by her son Miguel Munoz, her sister Sally, and her parents, Bert and Lois Muhly. She is survived by her husband Martin Vargas and his children and grandchildren in Nicaragua. Also her brother William Muhly, sister Jenny (John) Hutson, sister Janet (Mike) Windt, and brother Ernest (Cindy) Muhly as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to current health concerns, private family services are planned. A private cremation is under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express your condolences or share a memory with Patricia's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Patricia Anne Muhly de Vargas



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
