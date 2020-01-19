|
|
Patricia Burns Lindgren
Feb. 22, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2019
Santa Cruz
The world lost a remarkable and complex woman on December 22, 2019, when Patricia Burns Lindgren quietly passed away at her home in Santa Cruz, CA, after a brief illness.
She endured several tragic losses during her 87 years, including the untimely deaths of her husband and their two beloved children, and a brother. But she was never a tragic figure, instead inspiring others with her intellectual acuity, gracious charm and sense of humor even in the face of adversity. Although a stroke in 2008 left her partially paralyzed and with severe speech limitations, she still retained her keen interest in politics and the arts, as well as a deep appreciation for life.
Granddaughter to Louisiana Judge Thomas M. Burns, Patricia was the daughter of St. Tammany Parish District Attorney James Thompson Burns and his wife Lois, of Covington, LA. She married Nilo Albert Lindgren of Saxonville, MA, on Dec. 26, 1957, at the Burns' family home, "Long Shadows." Among the wedding attendees was Senator Huey Long, former governor of Louisiana.
She graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchville, VA, attended Louisiana State University and the University of Grenoble in France, and taught at the American School of Puebla, Mexico. While working as a guide with the United Nations in New York in the 1950s she formed a friendship with Madhur Jaffrey, who became a renowned writer, actress and television personality. The two would later travel to Italy to visit Patricia's fellow Randolph-Macon colleague Frances Mayes, best-selling author of "Under the Tuscan Sun."
A patron of the arts and humanities, Patricia enthusiastically advocated for UC Santa Cruz's Farm and Garden Project and was a longtime supporter of UCSC financial aid programs for low-income students. In 2002, her purchase of the late Frances and Roy Rydell's historic Bonny Doon home directly benefitted the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County's arts fellowship fund named for the Rydells.
Patricia was a gracious and accomplished hostess, entertaining guests with lively charm and elegance. Her elaborate Mardi Gras themed parties, reflecting her beloved Louisiana heritage, became local legend.
She was married to Nilo for 35 years until his death in 1992 in Santa Cruz, where they had moved in the 1970s. An honor scholar electrical engineering graduate of MIT, he was a highly respected writer-editor and consultant whose credits included work with Hughes Aircraft, Grumman Aircraft, the Xerox Corporation and Electronics Magazine. In Patricia's words, he "chronicled the beginning of the Silicon Valley computer industry."
She was preceded in death by her husband Nilo, daughter Victoria Stewart, son Erik Lindgren, and brother Jim Burns. She is survived by brother Thomas M. Burns II and his children, Heidi Mesman (husband Stephen, daughter Miriam Thomas Mesman) and Thomas M. Burns III (wife Menette Wilson, daughters Claire and Emily).
Patricia was assisted daily by devoted friends and caregivers including Meribeth Malone, Barbara Cana, Dalila Peinado, Norma Cobos and Estela Montes.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020