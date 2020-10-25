Patricia Dawes-NugentFebruary 4, 1930 - October 13, 202040 Year Resident of Santa CruzA private graveside ceremony is planned for Patricia Dawes-Nugent who passed away in her Santa Cruz home at the age of 90. Born in Oak Park, Illinois, a Tuesday's Child of American Revolutionary ancestry, she was a direct descendent of William Dawes who rode with Paul Revere.Patricia worked for 32 years in the insurance industry; first with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan in Chicago, and in California with Allstate Insurance Co.She is survived by her son, Paul Nugent of Santa Cruz.EXODUS 23:20 Behold I send an Angel before thee to bring you into the place I have prepared.