Patricia Dawes-Nugent
1930 - 2020
40 Year Resident of Santa Cruz

A private graveside ceremony is planned for Patricia Dawes-Nugent who passed away in her Santa Cruz home at the age of 90. Born in Oak Park, Illinois, a Tuesday's Child of American Revolutionary ancestry, she was a direct descendent of William Dawes who rode with Paul Revere.
Patricia worked for 32 years in the insurance industry; first with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan in Chicago, and in California with Allstate Insurance Co.
She is survived by her son, Paul Nugent of Santa Cruz.
EXODUS 23:20 Behold I send an Angel before thee to bring you into the place I have prepared.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
