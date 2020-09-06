Patricia F. Downs1935-2020Corvallis ORPatricia (Pat) passed away on July 22 at the age of 84.She was born to Zella Ellis and Jim Downs in Sanger, CA. She lived the majority of her life in Santa Cruz where she retired from the Public Works Dept.She is survived by her 3 daughters, Carilyn Curry, Catheryn BeVier, Charmayn Griffin, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.Patricia's Inurnment will be at the Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd. Section 4 Row B Niche 5.You will always be missed and in the hearts of your family and friends.We love you forever!