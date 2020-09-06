1/1
Patricia F. Downs
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia F. Downs
1935-2020
Corvallis OR
Patricia (Pat) passed away on July 22 at the age of 84.
She was born to Zella Ellis and Jim Downs in Sanger, CA. She lived the majority of her life in Santa Cruz where she retired from the Public Works Dept.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Carilyn Curry, Catheryn BeVier, Charmayn Griffin, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
Patricia's Inurnment will be at the Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd. Section 4 Row B Niche 5.
You will always be missed and in the hearts of your family and friends.
We love you forever!


View the online memorial for Patricia F. Downs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
3301 Paul Sweet Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95065
(831) 475-2464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved