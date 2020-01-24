Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
6401 Freedom Blvd
Aptos., CA
1928 - 2020
Feb. 17, 1928 - Jan. 10, 2020
Santa Cruz
Patricia Miller died peacefully on January 10, 2020. She was 91 years old. She loved nature and lived most of her life out in the sticks. She was a social activist for decades, involved in the ACLU, civil rights, draft resistance, anti-consumerism, and protecting the environment. Archives of the local papers around the Monterey Bay are chock-a-block with her hundreds of letters to the editor. She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She welcomed visitors warmly to her home.
We will say "so long it's been good to know you" to Pat on Saturday, February 29, 2 - 5 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6401 Freedom Blvd, Aptos.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020
