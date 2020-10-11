Patricia RobertsMarch 6, 1918 - October 3, 2020Santa CruzPatricia Minnie Scofield Roberts passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 102 in Walla Walla, Washington. Pat moved to Walla Walla from Santa Cruz in June of 2019 to be with her daughter, Dianne and families.Pat was born on March 6, 1918 in Santa Cruz to Minnie (DeWitt) Scofield and E. Grant Scofield. Pat lived her life on the Westside of Santa Cruz with a few years spent in Bonny Doon in the Santa Cruz Mountains. She attended Garfield Park Elementary School, now the site of Garfield Park on Almar Street. Pat attended Mission Hill Junior High and Santa Cruz High School.Pat married Howard Roberts in 1937. They raised a family of 3 children, Ronald, Dianne and Donald.Pat and Howard shared a love of dancing and spent many Saturday nights at the Coconut Grove and many years square dancing with friends. In addition to their dancing, Howard loved to fish. They would pack up the family and head to remote Federal Lands in the High Sierra Mountains, adventuring down dirt road, finding the perfect fishing and picnic spot. Camping spots probably not found on any road maps.Pat enjoyed entertaining and had a great sense of fun. Holiday gatherings and parties were some of her favorite times. She loved having family together whether it was a picnic or a more formal get together. Many a large, multi family, multi generational picnic were held at Washington Park on Branciforte Creek. Pot luck feeds of 30 people or more were heartily attended and well remembered.Pat decorated her home for every holiday. Christmas of course, St Patrick's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day & Memorial Day. Thanksgiving was always a day to remember. Carmel corn for Halloween and red Rice Krispie Treat hearts for Valentines Day. Cakes for birthdays were a specialty item decorated by Pat. She had a calendar just for birthdays and delighted in sending out birthday cards.Family dinner festivities were usually followed by playing board games. Even into her last few years Pat continued to enjoy playing games with family and friends.Pat would wait for you on her porch, see you to the door when you left and stand waving from her door as you drove away. Family gave her joy.Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (1986), her son Ron (1960), her brothers Bill, Ed and Stan Scofield and her sister Betty McCullah.Pat is survived by her daughter, Dianne Mosher (Tom), her son Don (Ann) and her brother Bob Scofield. Also surviving, her much loved grandchildren, Gary Roberts (Kelley), Susan Easton (Jerry), Lance Forgey (Cora), Ron Mosher (Darla), Jason Mosher (Barbara) and Will Roberts. Her great grandchildren Casey, Kurt, Camille, Jesi, Ben, Wyatt, Makenna and Finn. And great great grandchildren.Pat leaves numerous nieces, nephews, their respective families and many many friends.Private family internment will be followed at a future date with a Celebration of Pats' life when large family gatherings are once more allowed.