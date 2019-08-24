Home

June 23, 1925-June 28, 2019
Watsonville
Long time resident of Watsonville/Aptos area. Patricia was born in Chicago and grew up in the San Jose Rose Garden neighborhood. A talented artist and musician. She and her husband Joseph F. Calarrudo (1917-2014) were professional entertainers throughout the State. Both performed on TV shows over the years. She also was a pianist for a number of local church services. As a young student she was a self-taught artist in oils and water colors. Her paintings are in a number of local collections. They are survived by children Joseph (Sue), Marianne(deceased) and Carol (Steve), along with a number of grandchildren.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
