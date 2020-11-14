Patrick J. Cope
1938 - 2020
Resident of Felton
Patrick Cope of Felton, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Sept.19th surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wendy, and their children: son, Andrew Cope and daughter in-law, Niki, of Ben Lomond; and daughter, Claire Francis, and son-in-law, Michael, of Felton. Pat and Wendy were blessed with four granddaughters, Justine, Adrianne, Madelynne and Jillian whose love for Grandad was immeasurable. He is also survived by his brother, Neil Cope and sister-in-law, Ruth, with extended family in the United Kingdom.
Pat and Wendy came to California in 1964, to the San Lorenzo Valley where Pat worked as a Building Contractor. He started his own business, Cope Construction, in 1972. He built a home for his family in Ben Lomond and years later built their present home in South Felton.
Pat taught Sunday school, enjoyed coaching youth soccer and baseball and had fun fostering Bull Terriers for the San Francisco animal rescue service. He loved his garden, bird watching and his large koi pond. Family and friends knew him for his stories and vast knowledge of history but most of all he loved his time with his family. He spent countless hours travelling and watching the children play their sports games and attending all of their special events. No piece of chocolate was safe around him. He was a special kind man and we will miss him terribly. While he may be gone, he will surely never be forgotten. Be Good Grandad!
A private inurnment was held for Patrick at Santa Cruz Memorial Park in the Mariposa Gardens.
If you would like to send your condolences to Pat's family, share a memory or plant a tree in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com View the online memorial for Patrick J. Cope