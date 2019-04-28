Patrick Keating

Nov. 4, 1947-Apr. 16, 2019

Santa Cruz

Patrick Donald Keating's life was filled with service and kindness. Fittingly, his final act was donating his corneas. Pat passed away in Santa Cruz after battling serious health issues. Pat was born in Brooklyn, the oldest of seven siblings. In 1957, his family moved to La Canada-Flintridge, where Pat grew up and graduated from St. Francis High School. He studied business at Northern Arizona University. Marriage followed and soon thereafter the birth of his daughter, Jenna. Pat and family lived in LA's South Bay region and then back in La Canada-Flintridge. He and a partner started a successful company specializing in rivets & grommets. Pat eventually sold the firm, retired, and relocated in Santa Cruz to be close to his daughter and two grandchildren. Pat loved both playing and watching sports. He was also an avid fisherman and race-car enthusiast. Pat had a wide circle of close friends, and they often enjoyed sporting events, races and camping and boating trips together. Patrick Keating is survived by his daughter, Jenna Keating, and his grandchildren, Maverick (17) and Makenna (14). He loved them very much. Pat went to all sporting, academic and special events that the kids participated in, including the games of a special needs baseball team that Mav played on. He embraced the community of special needs kids and impacted the lives of their families. He was "Grandpa Pat" to many. To Jenna, he was "father, mentor, and best friend." There will be a memorial service held in Santa Cruz at Twin Lakes Church (tlc.org). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to health.ucdavis.edu/mindinstitute/giving.





