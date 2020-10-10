Patrick ThomasJune 23, 1943 - September 19, 2020Battle Ground, WashingtonIt is with such sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Lee Thomas on September 19, 2020. For 77 years, life was an adventure that Pat filled with his relentless kindness and quiet sense of humor. Even after his leukemia diagnosis, 18 months ago, Pat approached each day with gratitude. His absence will be felt deeply by all who loved him.Pat was born in Olympia, Washington on June 23, 1943, the first of nine children to Mabel and Arthur "Bud" Thomas. As the eldest, Pat learned how to take care of other people at a young age. He had a nurturing spirit and led by example as their military family moved and adapted to new places. Home changed often, but their tight-knit family was a constant.Pat graduated from Cathedral High School in Belleville, Illinois. After high school, Pat entered St. Joseph's College in Mountain View, California, with plans to become a priest, later calling himself a "one-year wonder."He married Gayleen Gaylord in 1965, with whom he had his favorite child, Elena.An estimator for Ray L. Hellwig Plumbing and Heating, Pat embraced the stability of the same company for 40 years. He was a member of Local 393.Pat was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants. He would tell you he is glad he is not here to see them lose this year. He was a skilled player and had many wonderful memories of playing Little League, and on Bay Area city leagues with his brothers. He was a favorite coach of Bobby Sox softball for many years.Pat and Sharold married in 1985 and they enjoyed almost 30 happy years together until her passing in 2013.Pat loved to hike and be in nature. He realized his daily 8-mile hikes had become 4-mile hikes when he received his diagnosis. Planning out and undertaking grueling backpacking trips were his idea of a good time. After losing Sharold, Pat sought peace and healing in a place he always loved: Yosemite. He moved to Oakhurst, California, not far from the park, and relished in the dramatic beauty and solitude of the Sierras for several years. Pat spent his final years living in the woods east of Salem, Oregon with an endless selection of trails to explore and proximity to his daughter and family.Later in life, Pat discovered a penchant for sharing his quick wit and observations on life through writing. He joined several writing groups where he enjoyed new friendships and composed stories from his childhood all the way through his illness.Pat cherished his relationships with his large family, and it meant so much to him to have their support during his illness. He is survived by his daughter Elena, stepchildren Sherri and Brad, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind eight siblings: Mike (Linda), Brian (Sally), Bruce, Peggy (Mike), Chris (Merlin), John (Shannon), Monica (Armand) and Rosie, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Pat would say he was a lucky man, and that life was good to him. Of course, we are the lucky ones, to have shared our lives with someone of Pat's character. He will be greatly missed.Please contact shesgotdogs@gmail.com for information about a future celebration of life.