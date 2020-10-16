Paul CohenMay 8, 1937. Sept 6, 2020Santa CruzPaul Cohen passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Cruz after a long battle with cancer. His beloved wife of thirty years, Harriet McCabe Cohen, was at his side.Born in San Francisco to Rose and Barnard Cohen, Paul grew up in the Portola District. He attended Balboa High School and San Francisco State College. Like his father and brother, Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. army. He was also an early member of the Peace and Freedom Party.After graduate studies at the University of San Francisco and Pepperdine University, Paul enjoyed a long and distinguished career in elementary education. A longtime resident of Occidental, CA. at his retirement, he was Superintendent/Principal of the Montgomery Elementary School District in Western Sonoma County.As "Family Chef," Paul loved to cook and helped write the cookbook "Eat It" with friends, Robert and Dana Crumb and his partner, Sheryl Smith. Paul's perfect post-retirement gig was the food demo booth at Trader Joe's.After moving to Santa Cruz, Paul and Harriet celebrated life for many years with their large extended family. Sharing a passion for adventure, they traveled extensively throughout the United States, and Eastern and Western Europe. Yosemite and Italy were favorite destinations.Paul is survived by his wife, Harriet Cohen, his daughter Thea Cohen of Willits, CA., and step-son, Sean O'Donnell of Seattle, WA. He will be greatly missed by Harriet's children and their spouses: Bill and Peggy Slakey, Betsy and Dion Knepper, Kevin and Mary Slakey, Georgia and Andrew Perez."GramPaul" supplied toys, lunch boxes and wonderful feasts and will be missed by his seven grandchildren and their spouses: Kaylin and Graham Deutcher, Lyndsie and Tommy Mohamed, Mary Grace Knepper, Tyla, Ben, Shannon, and Ali Slakey. Also by his cousin Steve Zelver and wife, Carol.Paul's passing is an enormous loss to the entire extended McCabe Family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Irwin, and his great-granddaughter, Lucy Mohamed. The family gives special thanks to Paul's exceptional caregiver, Belgin Donmez Ozbey. Also to Dr. Jennifer Schreck, Sutter Home Nurse, Lalaia Milan, and Hospice of Santa Cruz.