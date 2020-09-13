1/1
Paul J. Hines
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Hines
Nov. 18, 1939 - Sep. 2, 2020
Former Resident of Santa Cruz
Paul J. Hines 80, of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away peacefully on September 2, due to complications of Dementia. He was surrounded by family and his loving children. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul managed his illness with strength, humor and the tenacity to hang on his memory for as long as he was alive.
Paul was born in Cottonwood, Idaho on November 19, 1939 to Martin P. Hines and Helen M. (Strudel) Hines. In 1943 the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho where Paul and his four brothers Jerry, George, Tom and Rich grew up. Paul graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957 and attended Lewis Clark State college where he studied for his bachelors degree in teaching. In 1961 Paul married Penny (Long) in a small ceremony at the Hitching Post in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In 1962 Paul and Penny moved to Santa Cruz where they lived and raised their children Marty, Staci and Darsy until their retirement in 2002.
Paul and Penny were the owner and operators of Hines Pest & Weed Control from 1970 - 1978. They later opened another pest control service under the name, Spreading Oaks Spray Service from 1981 until his retirement in 2002. Following their retirement they returned to their hometown of Lewiston, Idaho. Paul was a true foodie, he loved music, landscaping and he loved his family & friends. He was always a prankster, he truly enjoyed making people laugh. Paul will be remembered by all the lives he touched with his kindness and humbleness.
Paul is survived by his children Marty (Anna), Staci (Bob), Darsy (John), his brother Rich Hines, two grandchildren Kraig (Sam) and Caleigh Jo, one great grandson Langston and a step grandson Brandon. Paul will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents Martin & Helen Hines, his wife of 51 years Penny (Long) Hines, and his brothers Jerry, George and Tom Hines.
We would like to personally thank Marty & Anna for their love and devotion in guiding Dad when he could no longer lead. For helping him feel independent even though he was not, for fulfilling our wishes to keep him safe in comfort of his home until his journey in life was done. We are forever grateful.
The family had a private service last weekend.


View the online memorial for Paul J. Hines

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved