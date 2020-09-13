Paul J. HinesNov. 18, 1939 - Sep. 2, 2020Former Resident of Santa CruzPaul J. Hines 80, of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away peacefully on September 2, due to complications of Dementia. He was surrounded by family and his loving children. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul managed his illness with strength, humor and the tenacity to hang on his memory for as long as he was alive.Paul was born in Cottonwood, Idaho on November 19, 1939 to Martin P. Hines and Helen M. (Strudel) Hines. In 1943 the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho where Paul and his four brothers Jerry, George, Tom and Rich grew up. Paul graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957 and attended Lewis Clark State college where he studied for his bachelors degree in teaching. In 1961 Paul married Penny (Long) in a small ceremony at the Hitching Post in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In 1962 Paul and Penny moved to Santa Cruz where they lived and raised their children Marty, Staci and Darsy until their retirement in 2002.Paul and Penny were the owner and operators of Hines Pest & Weed Control from 1970 - 1978. They later opened another pest control service under the name, Spreading Oaks Spray Service from 1981 until his retirement in 2002. Following their retirement they returned to their hometown of Lewiston, Idaho. Paul was a true foodie, he loved music, landscaping and he loved his family & friends. He was always a prankster, he truly enjoyed making people laugh. Paul will be remembered by all the lives he touched with his kindness and humbleness.Paul is survived by his children Marty (Anna), Staci (Bob), Darsy (John), his brother Rich Hines, two grandchildren Kraig (Sam) and Caleigh Jo, one great grandson Langston and a step grandson Brandon. Paul will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.Paul was proceeded in death by his parents Martin & Helen Hines, his wife of 51 years Penny (Long) Hines, and his brothers Jerry, George and Tom Hines.We would like to personally thank Marty & Anna for their love and devotion in guiding Dad when he could no longer lead. For helping him feel independent even though he was not, for fulfilling our wishes to keep him safe in comfort of his home until his journey in life was done. We are forever grateful.The family had a private service last weekend.