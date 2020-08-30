Paul James Nicholson
June 6, 1947 – August 12, 2020
Resident of Soquel
Paul James Nicholson's adventure began on June 6, 1947. He was born in Belleville, Illinois to parents, Paul Nicholson and Dorthy Ryan. He lived with his two brothers, Daniel and Terry Nicholson, and his three sisters, Carol, Mary and Pam Nicholson. The family left Illinois in 1953, and found themselves in Santa Cruz in 1960. In 1961 the children were placed in foster care, where Paul was raised by his foster mother, Audrey Tarkington. Little did he know, one of his new neighbors would end up being the love of his life, Elaine Conde. Paul graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1965 and married Elaine in 1966. Not long after, in August of 1967 they welcomed their first child, Debra Nicholson, and then their second daughter, Cheryl Nicholson, in August of 1970. Paul and Elaine purchased their first home together, on the Westside of Santa Cruz, where they raised their new family of four.
Paul worked for 30 years at Northrup Grumman in Sunnyvale, California. When not working he was either on his Harley or working on a car. Anyone that knew Paul, knew his love of motorcycles and classic cars, especially his 1947 and 1955 Ford. This love created a beautiful friendship between Paul and Terry Quival for the past 48 years. If the two of them weren't working on a car you could find them at Ferrell's Donuts talking about one over a cup of coffee. When tired of talking about cars, Paul, Terry and Danny could more commonly be seen at car shows or swap meets looking for car parts.
Paul is the biggest family man and would be more than proud to be survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine Nicholson; his two daughters, Debra Sexton and Cheryl Ganly, along with his two son in laws, Jim Sexton and Ron Ganly. Paul; and his four grandchildren, Shaelyn Sexton, Quinlan Sexton, Makena Ganly, and Serena Ganly. He had many years with his siblings, his brother, Daniel Nicholson and sisters, Carol Nicholson and Pam Mitchell. Along with endless cousins, nieces, and nephews he loved as if they were his own children. He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Nicholson; sister, Mary Nicholson; and both of his parents.
There will be no funeral services at this time; but, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation, in Paul Nicholson's name, to: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
We will all always love you, and forever miss your bodacious laugh. Ford strong.
If you would like to send your condolences to Paul's family or share a memory visit www.scmemorial.com View the online memorial for Paul James Nicholson