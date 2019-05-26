Paul "Nick" Karo

June 1941 - May 2019

Scotts Valley

Nick grew up on the west side: Laurel School, Bay View, Mission Hill, and SCHS class of '59. In 1960 he was married to Patty Ray and the navy. By 1966 they had settled in Lockhart Gulch, Scotts Valley, where three generations of children began.

"How I love my family. Put that in the paper." And how we loved the joy of being with him, making us laugh every day.

If you would like to remember Nick with us, please donate a bit to Hospice. A celebration for Nick will be held at the Scotts Valley Senior Center located at 370 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 on June 22nd at 2:00 PM. Food and drinks to follow after in the park and we hope everyone can come to enjoy themselves and celebrate Nick with us. Due to family members chemical sensitivities, we ask this event to be fragrance free. Thank you all.





