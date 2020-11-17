Paul M RunionMay 21, 1962 - October 28th, 2020Santa CruzOn October 28th 2020, Paul M Runion passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 21st, 1962 to Joyce and Paul Runion. He grew up in Grand Ledge, Michigan and spent summers in Uniontown, Ohio. After graduating high school, Paul attended Michigan State, where he studied geology. He moved to Santa Cruz, CA in 1986, where he has resided since, and worked as a skilled tradesman.Paul Runion was an adventurer and had a passion for life, which he lived to the fullest. He explored jungles, climbed mountains, and went cliff diving while making friends everywhere he went in the world. Outside of the US, Thailand was his favorite destination, and he would often stay for months, immersed in their culture. If he wasn't traveling, he was camping in the mountains, riding his motorcycle, hiking, or diving for abalone. He loved wolves and had 3 hybrids during his life. Paul was a true outdoorsman. He was known for his quick wit and kind and generous nature.He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Eloise Johnston. He is survived by his mother Joyce A Runion, father Paul H Runion, sister Tanya L Runion, and many friends and family who loved him and will miss him dearly. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time, but a memorial will be planned when safe. Paul selflessly donated his body to science. We would like to thank the staff at Stanford Hospital for their dedicated care