Paul Samuel Sherrill
December 21, 1947 - September 15, 2019
Santa Cruz
Paul Samuel Sherrill died peacefully on Sunday, September 15th after a heart attack left him unconscious. He was born December 21st, 1947 at Sisters Hospital across from the Dream Inn (now a parking lot) and lived in Santa Cruz his whole life. In 1970 he graduated from UCSC in the second graduating class of Cowell College with a degree in history. Always a student of local history, he volunteered as a docent at Wilder Ranch and could somehow remember names and precise location of local businesses that had been out of business for half a century.
Paul was a man of principles - a lifelong Catholic - and an ardent believer in the "seamless garment" ethic that all human lives are worthy of protection. He was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War.
He loved opera and musical theater, as an audience member and performer. He was a season subscriber of the San Francisco Opera and sang (and even danced) for years with Lyric Theatre of San Jose and the Bayshore Lyric Opera, among others. He also loved to make pancakes from scratch and would serve them to anyone who came to visit. He was a fixture at the Santa Cruz Post Office and was the Passports and Claims clerk for almost 30 years.
In 1979 he married his longtime friend Laurie Bair, with whom he had recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children John and Ellen Sherrill, daughter-in-law Alix Klingenberg, grandson Quillen Sherrill, brother Frank Sherrill, and his beloved sourdough starter.
Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 126 High St, Santa Cruz on October 1st at 11:00am, followed by a lunch reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Holy Cross Food Pantry, 210 High St.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019