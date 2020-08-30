Paul Seth McBrideSept. 9, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2020Resident of Santa CruzPaul Seth McBride passed away at age 90. He was a native of Santa Cruz, California. He was born on September 19, 1929 to Leslie Bailey and Josephine Belle McBride. Paul attended Soquel Elementary, Mission Hill Jr. High, and Santa Cruz High School. Throughout his life Paul lived in Ben Lomond, Soquel, and Santa Cruz. Paul served in the United States Army for over 10 years in Korea. He worked as a tow truck driver for Palamar Garage for over 40 years and Rossi Towing for 15 years. Paul loved his job, grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eula Beatrice (Bea) McBride, his sons Keneth Dean (Vicky), John Bailey (Becky), and Charles Anthony; granddaughters Tiffiny Ann (McBride) Palm, Martha (McBride) Monro, and Molly (McBride) Knock; grandson Jesse Ryan McBride; step grandsons Mike and Mark Webber, and 7 great grandchildren. Paul is preceded in death by Ruth Ellen (McBride) Wilson. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Elm Street Mission, P.O. Box 2353, Santa Cruz, CA 95063 or Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.