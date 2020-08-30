1/2
Paul Seth McBride
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Seth McBride
Sept. 9, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Paul Seth McBride passed away at age 90. He was a native of Santa Cruz, California. He was born on September 19, 1929 to Leslie Bailey and Josephine Belle McBride. Paul attended Soquel Elementary, Mission Hill Jr. High, and Santa Cruz High School. Throughout his life Paul lived in Ben Lomond, Soquel, and Santa Cruz. Paul served in the United States Army for over 10 years in Korea. He worked as a tow truck driver for Palamar Garage for over 40 years and Rossi Towing for 15 years. Paul loved his job, grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eula Beatrice (Bea) McBride, his sons Keneth Dean (Vicky), John Bailey (Becky), and Charles Anthony; granddaughters Tiffiny Ann (McBride) Palm, Martha (McBride) Monro, and Molly (McBride) Knock; grandson Jesse Ryan McBride; step grandsons Mike and Mark Webber, and 7 great grandchildren. Paul is preceded in death by Ruth Ellen (McBride) Wilson. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Elm Street Mission, P.O. Box 2353, Santa Cruz, CA 95063 or Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.


View the online memorial for Paul Seth McBride



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved