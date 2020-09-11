Paula GlancyAugust 17, 1943 - August 26, 2020Aptos, CAPaula Glancy, resident of Aptos for 15 years with her beloved teacher, Tamara Merrill, HOPE Industries trainer and retired faculty from Gavilan College. Paula leaves her sister Maureen Glancy, Ph.D. of Santa Rosa and family in Massachusetts. Born in Pawtucket, RI, Paula lived in Seekonk and Andover, MA. Paula moved to San Jose, CA when she was 50. She graduated from a 7-year job training program at Gavilan College, enjoyed independent living in Gilroy, CA, and work at HOPE until retirement. Since then, Paula joined Tamara's family, living in Aptos and attending the HOPE Sr. Adult Program. She leaves behind numerous friends at HOPE and Live Oak Center and a trail of tales applauding the joy and laughter she created with everyone she met. Celebration of Life to be scheduled.Tulip Cremation Services