Paula LeBow
Nov. 27, 1921 - Feb. 7, 2020
Prunedale
Paula Dora LeBow, born in New York City, wife of the late Sidney LeBow. She was a graduate of Douglass College, New Brunswick, N.J. and a member of Congregation Kol Tefillah, Santa Cruz and B'nai B'rith,
She supported many Jewish causes and was passionate about art, classical music, and opera.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence of New York City and Kenneth of Acton, Ma, her sister Ruth Levick, of Pittsburgh, Pa, her brother Joel Margaretten of Tuscon, Az,, two granddaughters, Amy and Erica, three great-grandchildren, Calder, Miles, and Levi, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Estelle Greene of Coral Gables, Fla.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020