Pauline Rose Phillips


1931 - 2019
Pauline Rose Phillips Obituary
Pauline Rose Phillips
July 21, 1931 – Nov. 20, 2019
60 Year Resident of Santa Cruz
Family and friends will gather in Santa Cruz on a yet to be determined date in January to say farewell to a loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend and caregiver, Pauline Phillips, who passed in Santa Cruz at the age of 88.
Born in Bakersfield, California, Pauline moved to Santa Cruz in 1960. She earned her nursing degrees from San Jose City College and Cabrillo College and for more than 50 years worked as a registered nurse and nursing home administrator in Santa Cruz. As former owner of both Cresthaven and Brommer Manor Convalescent Hospital, Pauline was devoted to her profession; earning the respect of her colleagues by providing loving and compassionate care to her patients and their families. She remained active in nursing until her 80th birthday.
Her family will always cherish the many memories of Pauline's passion for golf as a long time member of De Laveaga Ladies 18 Hole Golf Club. She was an avid San Francisco Giants Fan, and a talented musician who mastered multiple instruments. Pauline was a member of Santa Cruz Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She leaves her three sons and daughters-in-laws; Gary and Rosa Phillips of Fairfield, CA; Steve and Debbie Phillips of Windsor, CA; and Ron and Nida Phillips of Santa Cruz and her daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Tom Dembski of Santa Cruz. Pauline is also survived by her grandchildren Kim Phillips, Marc Prefontaine, Nicole Anderson Smith, Stephanie Ogaz, Andy Phillips and Luisa Klapperich, and was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kristen Dawn Anderson, as well as her seven siblings. She also leaves behind several beloved great-grandchildren, including Sheena and Vince Cuccia.
A memorial service will be held in Santa Cruz this January. Private committal has previously taken place.


View the online memorial for Pauline Rose Phillips
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
