Peder Christian McElroy
April 16, 1972 - May 30, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Fire Captain Peder Christian McElroy, beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend, passed away unexpectedly last Saturday, May 30th at the age of 48. Services will be held this Saturday, June 13th.
Peder was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, and growing up, attended both Santa Cruz High School and Cabrillo College. He enlisted in the United States Navy shortly thereafter and was honorably discharged in 1997, at which point he dedicated his life to public service, becoming both an Emergency Medical Technician and Firefighter. Throughout his 22-year career at the Branciforte Fire Protection District, he spent many hours helping countless others achieve their career goals through their volunteer program. He selflessly, tirelessly served our community and was a shining example of what a Firefighter aims to achieve.
Peder was an equally devoted husband and father, a talented woodworker/carpenter and loved camping and being outdoors. He will always be remembered for his radiant smile and his kind, loving and generous spirit. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Peder is survived by his wife; Shauna, daughter; Madelyn, sons; James, Gavin and Lucas, parents; Peder and Lynn, sister; Sommer, brother-in-law; Casey, nieces; Malia and Shea and many other extended family members, co-workers and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 11:00am at Skypark in Scotts Valley, 361 Kings Village Road. The use of masks and social distancing will be required. The Service will also be available online, please visit the Facebook pages of either the Branciforte or Scotts Valley Fire Protection Districts to watch the Livestream rather than attending in person. A Reception is not planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Branciforte Firefighters Association, 2711 Branciforte Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95065, or, to the Peder McElroy Memorial Fund c/o Santa Cruz County Bank, 75 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. Peder's family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time.
If you would like to offer condolences to Peder's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
View the online memorial for Peder Christian McElroy
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 10, 2020.