Peggy Ann RoseApril 2, 1953 ~ July 18, 2020Resident of Santa CruzPeggy Ann Rose was born in the spring of 1953 to Anita and Richard Dudley in Yakima, Washington and at only five years young she was baptized in the name of the father, the son, and the holy spirit. Peggy is survived by her two loving children Kenneth Dudley and Edenausegboye Rose. She is a doting grandmother to four amazing granddaughters, a grandson, and a great granddaughter. Peggy is also survived by her sisters Pamela Todd (Deceased) Marcella Bush, Michael Dudley, Johari Dudley, Elaine Wortham. Peggy being a child of God always put her trust in him. She knew her purpose. Peggy was a activist, scholar, storyteller, sister, cousin, friend, wife, and mother, who is loved by all. She is a graduate of California State University Stanislaus and spent the latter of her career as Associate Director of Educational Opportunity. Peggy was always a force to be reckoned with and she did it with loving grace.Peggy, will be forever embedded in our mind, and your spirit will forever be apart of everyone you have encountered. God Bless You