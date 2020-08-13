1/1
Peggy Ann Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Rose
April 2, 1953 ~ July 18, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Peggy Ann Rose was born in the spring of 1953 to Anita and Richard Dudley in Yakima, Washington and at only five years young she was baptized in the name of the father, the son, and the holy spirit. Peggy is survived by her two loving children Kenneth Dudley and Edenausegboye Rose. She is a doting grandmother to four amazing granddaughters, a grandson, and a great granddaughter. Peggy is also survived by her sisters Pamela Todd (Deceased) Marcella Bush, Michael Dudley, Johari Dudley, Elaine Wortham. Peggy being a child of God always put her trust in him. She knew her purpose. Peggy was a activist, scholar, storyteller, sister, cousin, friend, wife, and mother, who is loved by all. She is a graduate of California State University Stanislaus and spent the latter of her career as Associate Director of Educational Opportunity. Peggy was always a force to be reckoned with and she did it with loving grace.
Peggy, will be forever embedded in our mind, and your spirit will forever be apart of everyone you have encountered. God Bless You


View the online memorial for Peggy Ann Rose



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved