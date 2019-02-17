Peggy Triplitt

June 26, 1950 - Jan. 29, 2019

Watsonville

Peggy was born in Zomboanga City, Philippines on June 26, 1950 and took her place in heaven on January 29, 2019.

Peggy was a graduate of The Philippine Women's University. She moved to California in 1976 where she became a citizen of the United States of America. Peggy pursued a career in finance, serving as a controller for corporations in Silicon Valley.

As a second career, Peggy co-owned SwingTimeCatering in Watsonville with her wife Antonette Wood. They opened SwingTime in 2004 along with Peggy's closest and dearest friend Elizabeth Silva. It was a transition to food service from Peggy and Liz's business, SwingTime Golf Event Management when Antonette came onboard. Theirs is a God-driven business; the main purpose of SwingTime and its owners is to serve their commumity and to serve God.

Peggy lived her life true to their mission statement: "What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8

Peggy was an amazing golfer and swing coach; her last handicap posted 2.5 (from the white tees). She was also passionate about and involved with bull terrier rescue.

Peggy is survived by her wife and partner Antonette Wood, her 4 pups Gertrude, Radclyffe, Harper Lee and Pumpkin. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Wilkinson of Henderson Nevada and Arlene Verano of Quezon City, Philippines.

A candlelight memorial service will be held 6pm, Saturday, March 2nd at Episcopal Church of Saint John, 125 Canterbury Dr, Aptos, CA 95003.

Memorial donations may be made to Bull Terrier Rescue Inc. online at www.bullterrierrescue.org or mailed to, Bull Terrier Rescue, Inc., Post Office Box 320253, San Francisco, CA, 94132-0253





