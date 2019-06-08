Pelagia (Peggy) Ann Walski Butler

Dec. 20, 1928 ~ May 28, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Pelagia (Peggy) Ann Walski Butler passed away peacefully at her Aptos home on May 28, 2019. Her loving family by her side. She was 90 years old. Peggy was born on December 20, 1928 in Winona, Minnesota, the daughter of William S. Walski and Anna Kryger Walski. Peggy attended Winona High School and graduated in 1946.

Peggy grew up in Winona, Minnesota. She moved to southern California where she worked for McDonald Douglas and Boeing Aircraft for 26 years. She later moved to San Jose, and then settled in Aptos, California. She owned and operated residential care facilities in San Jose and in Santa Cruz for 37 years. Peggy loved and enjoyed her work with disabled clients in the community. She also loved to travel, was an avid gardener and enjoyed reading.

Peggy is survived by her son, Gary Butler and his wife, Madeline of Longmont, CO; daughter Ann M. Butler of Aptos; five grandchildren; Gary Butler Jr. and his wife, Denise Silva of Aptos, Jonathan Butler of Denver, CO, Larry Butler III of Santa Cruz, Eric Butler and his wife Rebecca Butler of Santa Paula, CA and Nicole (Cole) Butler Kortlever and her husband Adam Kortlever of Los Angeles, CA. Also her great grandchildren Rafaela and Ezra Butler and Faye Kortlever. Her brother Pete (Barbara) Walski of Blanco, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence A. Butler (1980), her son Lawrence A. Butler, Jr. (2001) and her brother Tom & Marion Walski.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Catholic Church, 7600 Soquel Dr. Aptos, CA 95003 on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. A vigil and viewing will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Thursday June 13 beginning at 6:00 pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers that contributions be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz (940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 (831) 430-3000. Please include; In Memory of Peggy Ann Butler in the memo of the check. Or to NAMI of Santa Cruz County, PO Box 360, Santa Cruz, CA 95061.





